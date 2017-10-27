Coffin assault duo sentenced to 11 and 14 years in prison

Theo Martins Jackson will spend the next 14 years in prison and Willem Oosthuizen 11 years after being found guilty of placing Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa inside a coffin with a snake.

This was the sentence delivered by the North Gauteng High Court in Middelburg, Mpumalanga in the highly publicised coffin assault case.

In August Jackson and Oosthuizen were found guilty of kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and intimidation.

Delivering her judgement Segopotje Mphahlele sentenced Oosthuizen to three years for assault, five years for kidnapping, seven years for attempted murder and six years for intimidation.

Mphahlele said count three and six would run concurrently as well as count four and five would also run concurrently resulting in a 16-year sentence, five of which will be suspended. This means an effective 11 years sentence.

When it came to Jackson Mphahlele sentenced him to three years in prison for assault, five years for kidnapping, seven years for attempted murder and six years for intimidation. Mphahlele added a seven-year sentence for defeating the ends of justice after Jackson burned the coffin in which Mlotshwa was placed in.

Jackson received a 19 years sentence, suspended for five years leading to an effective 14-year sentence.

While delivering her judgement Mphahlele said the two had assaulted Mlotshwa and used the k-word against him and their conduct was against the spirit of the constitution.

“The conduct of the accused was humiliating and disgusting,” she said.

Judge Mphahlele also admonished the two because Victor Mlotshwa was not the first person they had put into a coffin.

The two farmers had testified and told the court that they did not regret having put Mlotshwa in the coffin but said they instead should have taken him to a police station.

Testifying in aggravation of sentence on Monday, Mlotshwa had asked the court to sentence the two men to a minimum of 15 years for their crimes.

He had also told the court that since a video of the incident went viral he had been receiving threatening calls and since relocated to KwaMhlanga for his safety. He said he was always indoors to avoid the attacks and insults.

Meanwhile, outside the court, a clash broke out between supporters of Mlotshwa and supporters of the accused.

More updates to follow as the duo are appealing their sentences.

-Siphiwe Mchunu