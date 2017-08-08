Coligny murder trial postponed

THE trial against two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Coligny in the North West has again been postponed to allow the investigating officer to finalise his probe.

During a brief appearance yesterday, Coligny Magistrate’s Court state prosecutor Stephen Fritz said that after meeting with the investigating officer, he told him that there were still loose ends and he needed time to conclude the investigation before they could decide on the way forward.

The matter is set to be back in court on October 6. A representative for the accused, Pieter Doorewaard, 26 and Philip Schutte, 34, asked the court that this be the last postponement. There was a heavy police presence as community members gathered outside the court ahead of proceedings yesterday.

The accused allegedly caught Matlhomola Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20. The two claimed they put Moshoeu in the back of a van, intending to take him to the police but according to them, he jumped out of the moving van and injured his neck.

However, an eyewitness told the police that Moshoeu was thrown out of the moving van. He died on his way to hospital. Moshoeu’s death triggered violent community protests when at least six houses and three trucks were set alight and several shops looted.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5000 each. Meanwhile, the mother of the man who was assaulted and forced into a coffin told the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court her son was scared to report the matter to the police after he was assaulted.

She said before the attack last year, she had given Victor Mlotshwa R2000 and a list of goods which she had asked him to get for her in town.

Lonia Mlotshwa said she was shocked when her son came home bruised. “When I asked him what happened, he did not respond.

I asked if he was robbed but he said he just wanted to go and sleep. When I gave him tablets later he told me what happened‚“ Mlotshwa said.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins were arrested after footage surfaced on social media showing Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin.

NONDUMISO ZWANE nondumisoz@thenewage.co.za