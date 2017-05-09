Coligny ‘peace talks’ mooted

Black and white community leaders in Coligny are set to meet in order to come to a solution to stop the violence that has engulfed the town.

On Tuesday community leader Fikile Jakeni said the community would be addressed in the morning at the More sports ground.

“Today’s meeting is the outcome of yesterday’s court ruling. We are convening a meeting with all stakeholders first. The police Provincial Commissioner and his deputy will be here for the meeting and leaders both white and black will try and find a solution,” said Jakeni.

According to Jakeni the community leadership has written to the National Prosecuting Authority requesting a review on the bail application as well as the South African Human Rights Commission to intervene in the matter.

The small North West town is on the brink of tearing itself apart due to the community’s anger after the alleged killers of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were granted R5000 bail each.

Following the judgement angry community members torched the homes of three white residents.

According to principal of the GR Setsetse school in Coligny, Stanny Mnyakama, schools have been closed for more than a week.

“Schools have been affected since last week and even today it’s affecting us negatively. I am very worried about grades that will soon sit for the mid term exam,” said Mnyakama.

“It’s heartbreaking that throughout the protest, kids will sit at home and we will be denying their rights. Hopefully after the meeting today, classes should be able to resume.”

The ANC in the province has said even though it was disappointed at the granting of bail of the accused killers the rule of law should be respected.

“The ANC in Bokone Bophirima calls for peace and calm in the area and further wishes to discourage any form of behaviour that can lead to fresh violence and unrest because of the outcome of the bail hearing,” said ANC provincial secretary Dakota Legoete.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane also called on the community of Coligny to resist against acts of vigilantism saying that was not justice.

“Vigilantism, no matter how angry and emotional people may be, is never an appropriate response in our Constitutional Democracy. We are a nation of laws, and the law will deliver justice to those who have been aggrieved,” said Maimane.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo has called for calm and order in the area. He urged residents to respect the law and desist from burning property.

“We call on the community of Coligny not to take the law into their own hands by burning people’s property but rather to respect the law,” he said.

However situation is expected to be further inflamed following reports that Afrikaner civil rights group Afriforum has hired a private security company to protect the property of white farmers.

“AfriForum also contracted a private security firm to protect the community and their property. People may indeed protect themselves and their property within the framework of the law,” Ian Cameron, AfriForum community safety head said.

