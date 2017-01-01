Collision leaves 7 dead and 5 injured

Seven people were left dead and five others injured after a taxi and car collided head-on before bursting into flames along Nettleton Road, Elandsfontein on Sunday.

Athlenda Mathe of Netcare911 said that paramedics and the fire department arrived at the scene finding both vehicles engulfed in flames with the occupants still trapped in the wreckages.

“After the firefighters extinguished the flames it was found that seven people had died in the blaze, five others escaped with injuries ranging from serious to minor”, Mathe said.

The exact details on the cause of the crash is unknown however the police are investigating the case.

Paramedics treated the injured on the scene before they were transported to various hospitals for the required care.

–TNA Reporter