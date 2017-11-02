Collusion in milling industry

COLLUSION in the milling industry has led to a settlement with Godrich Flour Mills amounting to R4.4m as a key player in a cartel that plotted, fixed prices and divided markets.

Godrich Flour Mills was part and parcel of a cartel that colluded with other maize milling firms to fix the price of milled white maize and the dates when the new pricing would be implemented.

Although Godrich Flour Mills did not implement the cartel, it have admitted to taking part in practises directly or indirectly fixing a purchase price or selling price. It also made an admission that was not made by other parties involved, which is in dividing markets.

The war on cartels was declared at the beginning of this year by the Competition Commission, leading to large numbers of companies facing their day in court for dividing markets and price fixing.

The regulator’s commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said that the commission was concerned with the prevalence of collusion in the food sector as higher prices of these commodities affect the most vulnerable households.

“The poor spend a disproportionately high percentage of their income on food. Cartel activities in this sector serve to keep emerging black farmers and agents out of the market,” he said.

Tackling cartels in South Africa is estimated to have lifted a staggering 202000 individuals above the poverty line. A World Bank study on competition policy shows that tackling cartels in wheat, maize, poultry and pharmaceuticals makes a sizable difference.

Reports show that savings put an additional 1.6% back into the pockets of the poorest 10% by raising their disposable income.

The egregious effects of cartels in Africa are also documented in a joint report by the African Competition Forum and the World Bank, which showed that the retail prices of 10 key consumer goods including bread, milk and eggs, frozen chicken and potatoes are on average 24% higher in African cities than in other economies around the world.

In this case, the involved parties in the milling cartel were unearthed in 2007 when the Competition Commission initiated an investigation due to a complaint against Tiger Brands, Pioneer Foods, Foodcorp, Pride Milling and Progress Milling. The initiation was later amended to include other players in the milling industry including Blinkwater Mills and Godrich Flour Mills.

The case is still continuing with regards to Pioneer Foods, Foodcorp, Progress Mills, Westra Milling, TWK Milling, NTK Milling, Isiswe Mills and Paramount Mills. The investigation was extended after the commission received a corporate leniency application from Premier Foods in 2007, which was corroborated by a further leniency application filled by Tiger Brands in the same year.

Milled white maize products include maize meal, samp, maize flour and hominy chop.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za