Coloured teachers in West Rand on go-slow

Coloured teachers in Johannesburg embarked on a go-slow yesterday in solidarity with the Klipspruit West Secondary School where schooling has been disrupted for two weeks due to objections by the school community to the appointment of a black principal.

Almost nine schools from predominantly coloured communities in the west of Johannesburg yesterday refused to teach for the entire day until the department responded to their queries regarding not only the appointment of a new principal but other issues of concern.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi condemned the go-slow.

“The department has deployed a district official to be based at the school permanently as an interim measure to ensure learning and teaching continues without any disruption. It is important to note that the status quo will remain until such time that all issues regarding the school, are resolved,” he said.

Lesufi said teachers needed to adhere to the code of conduct and desist from taking part in any activities that compromise effective teaching and learning.

South Africa Democratic Trade Union Gauteng provincial secretary Tseliso Ledimo said the union strongly condemned the refusal to accept the appointment of a principal on the basis of her race by a group of parents at the school.

“Any further delays after this already long process has the potential to render the school dysfunctional. It is even more disconcerting when the delay is outside the dispute resolution framework underpinning this process,” she said.

Various local organisations not approving of the appointment said their conscience did not allow them to keep silent on the matter.

Charis Pretorius Greater Eldorado Park Forum spokesperson called for mass protests across the province with immediate effect.

“The 72 hour time frame given by the MEC himself is now past and we still cannot inform the community on a way forward. If the department fails to respond to our plea, we will be forced to involve the entire country as of tomorrow,” she said.

She said they needed to uphold the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of the country and “not have our freedom be tarnished by cowardice and the fear to stand up and fight for that which we believe in”.

The principal was to be introduced to the school last week Monday, however objections from community members prolonged the process. Pupils from various schools have now missed out on a second week of school.

CALLYN MARKS

news@thenewage.co.za