Combating the scourge of violence

The province will host a national dialogue as one of the activities for women’s month.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu said the activities are dedicated to ending the violence against women and children.

“Our activities for Women’s Month will include national dialogues in the Northern Cape on Violence against Women and Children, to help combat the continued scourge of violent attacks and abuse against women and children,” Shabangu said.

In August, South Africa commemorates Women’s Month as a tribute to the women of 1956 who sent a strong public message that they would not be intimidated and silenced by unjust laws.

This year marks 61 years since about 20000 women from all walks of life marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the unjust pass laws that restricted their freedom of movement and destabilised families and livelihoods.

Shabangu said this year’s Women’s Month dawns on the people in a time when the country’s men and women are under the attack of increased violence in all sectors.

“Women bear the biggest brunt of this violence for merely being born women. The increasing brutality and violence against women ranks as the highest form of betrayal because the majority of it is in the hands of those they trust, their boyfriends, fathers, husbands and uncles,” she said.

She said the violence against women and children is about power and control over their bodies. The presidency has therefore increased its work with men and men’s groups.

“This Women’s Month our programmes show that despite our many challenges, we are moving forward together as a society of both men and women who are concerned about the state of our lives,” the minister said.

While women have made some important gains, the presidency said there is a lot more work to be done before the goal of gender equality in the country has been achieved, as women are still faced with challenges of poverty, unemployment, abuse and violence.

During the launch of Women’s Month, Premier Sylvia Lucas said incidents of violent crimes including rape and murder against women and children had increased by 9.7% since the beginning of the year. She said society, especially men, must join hands in combating the scourge of women and child abuse.

“Since the beginning of this year a number of shocking incidents of violence and abuse have been making the headlines. As we celebrate Women’s Month let us honour our women and children by acting together to prevent abuse and to ensure a safer society for our women and children,” she said.

Shabangu said South Africans are a vibrant people who have shown that when working together, they can change the world and dismantle systems of oppression.

“Our collective efforts from all walks of life are what brought us victory against colonialism and apartheid.

In the same way, it is our collective efforts as men and women that will lead us to victory against the terrible evil of gender-based violence.”

She said the government was clear in its knowledge that change cannot happen without the full involvement of the community, including business leaders and religious leaders, civil society organisations, and even individuals in their own capacities.

“This year our target is also the agents of socialisation. Agents of socialisation such as families, religious institutions, schools, friends and the media have a central role to play in transforming our society.

“This is because it is mainly from these institutions that identities and ideas about what it means to be a man or a woman in society are formed.”

What you need to know about Women’s Month

South Africa commemorates Women’s Month as a tribute to the thousands of women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956, in protest against the extension of pass laws

to women. This historic march was a turning point in the role of women in the struggle for freedom and society at large.

Since that eventful day, women from all walks of life became equal partners in the struggle for a non-racial and non-sexist South Africa.

The march was coordinated by the Federation of South African Women and led by four women, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams de Bruyn.

These leaders delivered petitions to the office of then Prime Minister JG Strijdom at the Union Buildings.

CHARLOTE HLANGWANE

provinces@thenewage.co.za