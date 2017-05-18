Comedy club set for national footprint

The two time best friends of comedy award-winning comedy spot, Goliath and Goliath Comedy Club, have big plans of taking its footprint to other parts of Gauteng before going nationally in the not too distant future.

Owned by the three Goliaths, Jason, Nicholas and Donovan, the 160 capacity space at Melrose Arch will soon make way for a much bigger space at the same premises as part of its first expansion phase before the end of May.

This phase will soon be followed by another expansion to other parts of Johannesburg before the owners embark on a national footprint. For the past five years, Goliath & Goliath have been the pioneers of all things comedy.

Now the team of four plan on getting bigger and better by expanding their footprint nationally with the Goliath Comedy Club in a brand new format. The new format and expansion strategy is made possible by managing director Kate Goliath, alongside her the other Goliaths in comedy space and stand-up comedians, Jason, Nicholas and Donovan, who are planning to take the brand even higher with the new move.

“The mission was to be a company and brand recognised for putting comedy first. This new structure celebrates stand-up comedy and makes it more accessible to the industry’s growing audience,” Jason said.

“We celebrated the Goliath Comedy Club’s one-year birthday a few weeks ago. The club has exceeded all expectations and we are about 12 months ahead of our anticipated growth,” Jason Goliath said.

He said that with their birthday celebrations behind them, the brand was looking to the future.

“Our primary focus has always been comedy. We want to continue to assist comedians and make comedy more accessible to the people. With our current setup, we have found that we spend more time running a restaurant and less time focusing on stand-up comedy.”

Goliath said that it was for this reason that the four partners made the decision to refocus and grow. The space comprises the Goliath Comedy Club/Roast Café in collaboration with Tony Raciti, owner of The Venue.

The new format will see the comedy club moving into a new space and will follow two phases. Phase one, to unveil this Friday, May 19, will see the Goliath Comedy Club move to The Venue in Melrose Arch where the comedic brand will be able to focus on hardcore comedy.

This move will result in the new and improved Goliath Comedy Club, hosted at The Venue in Melrose Arch which will sport a bigger and better, 400 capacity instead of 160. Phase two will see at least two more Goliath Comedy Clubs in Gauteng. With a view to go national within the next 24 months looking at Cape Town and Durban.

“We will hopefully open the first four clubs within the next 24 months. It’s all about finding a talent pool in the surrounding areas and building an audience. We want to target high traffic metropolitan areas.” Goliath said.

Goliath & Goliath are two-time winners of the best friends of comedy award, handed down by the SA Comic Choice Awards and the company aims to further support local talent and comedy with this new venture.

“Comedians and comedy lovers can look forward to ‘purest’ comedy platforms that are designed to give comedy the attention it deserves,” Goliath said.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za