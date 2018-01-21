‘Commendable that Ramaphosa is taking action to fix Eskom’

DA member of Parliament and national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme has praised the ANC-led government for taking action following the announcement of the new 13-member Eskom board.

“[It is] commendable that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking action to fix Eskom. [It is] great that the National Executive Committee (NEC) intends on recalling President Jacob Zuma. Now, let’s see action against the new ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule following his implication in the Estina, Gupta saga,” Van Damme said.

Government announced the new 13-member board on Saturday after Zuma, Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba met on Friday to address urgent challenges at the energy parastatal.

“We are fair as an opposition party, we’ll praise where we see good and will be relentless in critiquing where we see wrong. I’ll gladly praise Ramaphosa and the ANC when it acts against a popular leader currently in its ranks.”

The new board has also been welcomed by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), which described the move as a clear display of commitment by government to the transformation of state-owned corporations.

“We have always maintained that the reform and restoration of the independence, integrity, impartiality and objectivity of public institutions, including our state-owned corporations is a matter of absolute urgency and should be a priority.” BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said.

The new board consists of Jabu Mabuza, who has been appointed as the new chairperson.

In its immediate tasks, the newly elected board has been instructed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

The new board will consist of:

Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson Mr Sifiso Dabengwa Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana Mr Mark Lamberti Prof Tshepo Mongalo Prof Malegapuru Makgoba Ms Busisiwe Mavuso Ms Nelisiwe Magubane Dr Rod Crompton Mr George Sebulela Dr Pulane Molokwane Dr Banothile Makhubela Ms Jacky Molisane

-TNA Reporter