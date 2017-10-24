Committee concerned with Gigaba’s office

CONCERN has been expressed about the number of people employed in the office of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly, the standing committee on finance said it has written to Gigaba to clarify the matter.

The portfolio committee said it has requested and has since received information on the number of staff employed in the minister’s office.

According to the minister’s response the Ministerial Handbook provides guidelines for a minimum of 16 ministerial support staff for both the minister and deputy minister, excluding special advisors.

Before the present political heads were appointed, the ministry had 14 core staff, two full-time special advisors and one short-term advisor which gave it a staff complement of 17.

Currently, the composition is 17 core staff, two full-time special advisors and one short-term part-time advisor.

The portfolio committee was told: “Three additional staff members seconded from the department will return to their posts at the end of the minister’s term. This is well within the guidelines of the Ministerial Handbook.”

The portfolio committee said in its report that it has a different understanding following an input from parliament’s legal services, as well as contributions from committee members.

“The committee’s understanding at this stage is that minister’s response does not correspond with the guidelines in the Ministerial Handbook and mandated the committee chairperson to write to the minister to seek clarity on several issues and secure a response from the minister.”

The committee has also welcomed the auditing of South African Airways by the auditor-general SA, which was one of its previous recommendations.

“We believe that as far as possible, state-owned enterprises should be audited by the AGSA. We are concerned that SAA has not submitted its financial statements for auditing to the AGSA. We believe that the ‘going concern’ assumption should not delay the submission of financial statements and the conducting of audits. The committee believes that the SAA AGM should be held on November 3 as proposed by national Treasury.”

In its report, the portfolio committee said it has not received a briefing on revenue administration from the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service which had not tabled its annual report in Parliament.

The committee said it would consider SARS annual report late in November.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

dennisc@thenewage.co.za