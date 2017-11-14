Committee welcomes Fees Commission report

The portfolio committee on higher education and training in Parliament has welcomed the release of the Fees Commission report.

Committee chairperson Connie September said they had given extensive recommendations that relate to the funding of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, which the National Assembly has adopted.

The committee is currently waiting for a response from the inter-ministerial committee.

September said free education is what the committee wants, however, free education for the poor is what the government has committed itself to.

“We need to ensure that the administration at universities remain sustainable and the funding model we choose is executable and will not compromise the academic and research capacity in our country”, September said.

On Monday, President Jacob Zuma released the Heher Commission report on the feasibility of free higher education in South Africa. The commission was established after the 2015 Fees Must Fall protests.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has acknowledged the report and says it will be studying it in detail and will make inputs to the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The financial aid scheme will continue to fund university and TVET students from poor and working class backgrounds as part of any new funding policy which the government may decide.

-Lethabo Mokgohloa