Committees to probe the funeral report

THE speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, has referred the public protector’s report of her investigation into allegations of misappropriation of public funds, improper conduct and maladministration in connection with the funeral of Nelson Mandela, to two oversight committees.

Mbete has asked Parliament’s standing committee on finance and the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs to consider and also report on Report No 29 of 2017-18. This report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was about her investigation of allegations made against the Eastern Cape provincial government and other organs of state in connection with the expenditure incurred in preparation for the funeral of former president Mandela.

In the report released last December, Mkhwebane pointed to widespread maladministration and misappropriation of hundreds of millions of rands. In total R300m was improperly spent. “Whether the Eastern Cape provincial government improperly diverted public funds amounting to R300m, the allegation is substantiated,” she said when releasing her report. Mkhwebane also slammed the poor planning around the funeral of South Africa’s first democratically-elected president in December 2013.

“There was no properly coordinated plan for all the different role players in the funeral and related activities from the level of national, provincial and local government and public entities.” She said: “Despite the fact that there were earlier discussions and a plan at a national level for the funeral of former president Mandela, it did not translate into advanced and coordinated planning in the Eastern Cape.”

Mkhwebane also ordered President Jacob Zuma to issue a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate unlawful appropriation of funds and expenditure on Mandela’s funeral. By referring Mkhwebane’s report to Parliament’s standing committee on finance and the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Mbete has ensured that Parliament will hold those responsible for the misappropriation of funds meant for Mandela’s funeral will be exposed.

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN