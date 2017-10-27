Communications minister welcomes sentencing of coffin assault duo

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has welcomed the the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court sentencing of Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson to 14 and 11 years in prison respectively.

Judgement Segopotje Mphahlele found Jackson and Oosthuizen guilty of kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and intimidation.

The duo forced Rethabile Mlotshwa into a coffin and threaten to set him alight.

“Government is pleased with the sentence that was given by Judge Segopotje Sheila Mphahlele at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court. This serves as a deterrent to other perpetrators of this inhumane and racist acts against the rights of any individual. The judgement is a clear demonstration that the South African law is devoted to ensuring that those who commit crime are brought to book”.

“As South Africans, we must strive to build one national identity out of multiple identities based on colour, class, gender, age, language, geographic location, and religion. This happens on a day that we celebrate 100 years of OR Tambo, who fought for justice, equality but more importantly a non-racial society,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the sentencing has restored hope in the country’s criminal justice system.

Amnesty International South Africa has also welcomed the sentencing and condemn the duo’s actions.

“The conclusion of this grotesque case sends a clear – and welcome – message that acts of racism or discrimination will not be tolerated in South Africa,” said Amnesty International South Africa’s Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed.

“The government must now move with speed to finalise the Hate Crimes legislation in order to deal decisively with incidents of discrimination,” she added.

People took to social media to express their views on the sentencing.

