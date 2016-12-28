Communities to protest

Scores of protesters are expected outside the Klerksdorp magistrates court this morning where a Nigerian man charged with human trafficking is expected to apply for bail.

Organisations such as the ANC Women’s League, the South African National Civic Organisation Youth League, South African Municipal Workers and the Klerksdorp community at large are expected to protest against Chukwukere Okopie being granted bail.

“Our view as the Klerksdorp branch is that we still have confidence in the justice system. We believe that if we come out in large numbers to protest against bail being granted, the court will hear us. We hope that him being kept in custody will send a message to others contemplating doing the same things,” Samwu’s Oupa Sindi said.

Okopie appeared in court last week but his bail application was postponed as police were still trying to confirm his address and personal details as he is a foreign citizen.

Earlier this month police raided a house in Klerksdorp where 26 women and children aged between 14 and 37 were found.

It is alleged that they were used as sex workers by Okopie.

There were also 19 men found inside the house who were taken for questioning but later released.

According to the police, all the females found in the house were South African citizens from all nine provinces.

Between July and now, more than 83 people have been rescued from alleged human traffickers, the majority of them in the Northern Cape.

In July a random search of a mini truck by the police led to the discovery of 57 Malawian nationals, 18 girls and 39 boys aged between 11 and 21, inside a windowless truck on the highway near Rustenburg.

They were all undocumented and three adults, including the truck driver were arrested.

The victims later told the police after being rescued that they were given up to R2500 each to travel with the alleged traffickers.

The same month 16 girls, the youngest only 15 years old, were rescued by the Hawks from a house in Kempton Park were they were being forced to work as prostitutes by a Nigerian man.

In October another Nigerian man was arrested for keeping 10 girls in a house in Pretoria and selling them off as sex slaves.

Dudu Dube