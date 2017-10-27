Community member and police shot in Fordsburg cash in transit heist

A policeman has been airlifted to hospital on Friday morning after armed suspects fired at them in Fordsburg Johannesburg.

According to reports a community member was also caught up in the crossfire and got shot as well.

The incident is in connection with the CIT heist in Mint and Central Road in Fordsburg on an early morning.

Community members are advised to avoid the central road, as most of the roads leading there are closed.

Meanwhile, spokesperson, Mavela Masondo said K9 members were in the vicinity of Fordsburg when they got information of a robbery.

“During the shootout, the suspect had already taken the money, when they realise the police were cornering them they flew the scene, with an Almera and Jetta,” Masondo added.

He further said that police were on the manhunt search for the suspect.

-TNA Reporter