Competition tribunal hits at exclusive deals

The Competition Tribunal confirmed a consent agreement between the Competition Commission and state-owned Pelchem in which the company agreed to remove exclusivity clauses in the agreements it entered with firms it supplies with surface fluorination.

The consent agreement ensures that surface fluorination services in South Africa are “opened up” and no longer restricted through exclusivity agreements by Pelchem, the sole supplier in the country.

Pelchem is a subsidiary of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa and supplies, among other products, surface fluorination services.

Surface fluorination is mainly applied to strengthen plastic products such as containers, agricultural chemicals, petrochemicals, paint, automotive fuels and food products, pipes for the petrochemical industry, underground pipes in fuel service stations and electric cables.

Sipho Ngwema, the spokesperson for the commission said that in terms of the order, Pelchem, the monopoly supplier, has undertaken to remove exclusivity restrictions and evergreen duration from its current and future surface fluorination contracts.

This will be in respect of high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, fuel tanks, HDPE and polypropylene containers such as buckets and electric cables.

Subsequently, any customer can now approach Pelchem to procure surface fluorination services without any exclusivity restrictions. “The order marks the end of the anti-competitive exclusive and evergreen agreements that Pelchem entered into with various manufacturers for surface fluorination of products such as HDPE pipes and electric cables,” deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said.

“The removal of the exclusivity clauses will open up access to surface fluorination which has been a significant barrier to manufacturers in the affected markets,” Ratshisusu said.

The agreement follows a complaint lodged in December 2013 by Colvic Petroleum Products and Colvic Marketing & Engineering, both engineering firms.

The Commission found that Pelchem is the sole supplier of fluorination services in South Africa. The commission found that Pelchem had concluded certain evergreen contracts with firms for the fluorination of certain plastic products.

These contracts provided that Pelchem could only fluorinate a certain type of plastic product for that contracting party exclusively.

The commission found that such exclusivity impacted on other firms and prevented them from accessing Pelchem’s fluorination services, which resulted in harm to competition taking into account that Pelchem is the sole provider of such fluorination services.

To address the concerns in the complaint, the commission and Pelchem have concluded an agreement, in terms of which Pelchem will remove such exclusivity provisions from its current contracts and has undertaken not to conclude fluorination service contracts on an exclusive basis with any firm going forward.

SELLO RABOTHATA|sellor@thenewage.co.za