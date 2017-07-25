Comrade Ronnie: a life well fought

When I first met comrade Ronnie 26 years ago in 1991, shortly after I was released from prison, he immediately made a strong impression on me.

Ronnie was open and warm and did not hesitate to speak his mind. I had just joined the ANC’s department of information and publicity and he was the spokesperson for the ANC Pretoria-Witwatersrand-Vereeniging (PWV) area (which later became Gauteng). We interacted almost daily, especially about the terrible violence that was stoked up between IFP hostel dwellers and ANC township residents by the third force that was sponsored by the apartheid regime.

It was clear that Ronnie was a highly dedicated comrade, every morning by 6am he was in the office sending me information about the deaths of many innocent people daily.

It became an awful ritual between us – I would arrive at my office and there would a fax from him already waiting on my desk with the numbers of people who had been killed the night before and in which areas of the Reef – where their names were already available they would be included.

Together we captured the terrible spreading of the violence throughout the Vaal, the West Rand, Johannesburg and the East Rand (now Ekurhuleni).

The statements that Ronnie released from the ANC PWV offices were bristling with anger and indignation. The information that he received from his many contacts and the self-defence units proved to be invaluable in us being able to engage a sometimes sceptical media and convince them that a sinister third force was operational and stoking the violence in order to undermine the ANC’s strength during the negotiations.

Now with hindsight there is no doubt that the third force existed, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission also found unequivocally that De Klerk’s government was actively involved in promoting the so-called “black-on-black violence”, but in the midst of those terrible events we had to work day and night to prove it and comrade Ronnie played a critically important role in doing so.

On a fateful day Ronnie and I joined an ANC leadership delegation consisting of both the PWV region and comrade Cyril Ramaphosa (who was then the secretary-general of the ANC) and comrade Joe Slovo (the then general secretary of the SACP) on a visit to Katlehong where, in the vicinity of the notorious Khumalo Street hostels, many people had been killed.

The self-defence unit in the area was confident it had secured the area and we went there to show solidarity with the residents and to make the point that we would not tolerate no-go areas for the ANC.

However, as we came close to the hostels IFP members inside opened fire on us with automatic R1 rifles that had been provided to them by covert operational units of the NP government. It was terrible, we were in an open field with only sparse grass and a few bushes to try and hide from the bullets that were literally whistling over our heads. We fell down and as I crawled in the dust I could hear comrade Ronnie’s hoarse voice behind me: “chief, are you okay?”

Typical of Ronnie he was more concerned about my safety than his own. Tragically a journalist who was accompanying us was shot dead that day, there were also wounded among us, but fortunately the leadership of the ANC and the rest of us – including Ronnie and myself -– escaped unscathed.

Shortly after that incident Ronnie moved from the PWV regional office and joined me full time as a spokesperson of the ANC at our national office. He was the best working comrade and colleague that I ever had. Although we are very different personalities we covered each others’ backs, and worked together in the closest of ways. Ours was a comradeship that I will cherish forever in my life.

One evening I was invited by the SABC to participate in a debate with the notorious Themba Khoza (the then leader of the IFP in the PWV region) about his role in the stoking up of third-force violence.

As I was leaving the office, Ronnie asked where I was going? When I told him he jumped up from behind his desk and said, ‘no ways chief you cannot go there alone’. He reminded me of what happened with comrade Obed Bapela (who was then the ANC deputy secretary-general for the PWV region), when he went to debate with Khoza about the IFP’s attack on Shell House.

Khoza threatened to kill comrade Obed. Ronnie insisted on coming with me and as we left Shell House he asked three MK soldiers who were providing security at the building to come with us.

I probably have my life to thank for Ronnie having had the foresight to do so.

A rather drunk Themba Khoza arrived at the SABC studios together with a couple of IFP bodyguards armed to the teeth.

As all of us got into the lift to go up to the studio some verbal altercation broke out between the ANC MK members and the IFP bodyguards. By the time the lift opened on the fourth floor where the broadcasting studio was, both sides had pulled their guns.

It was unbelievably tense, and when Khoza and I started debating one could hear the arguments continuing to rage between the bodyguards even through the supposedly soundproof glass panel.

Among the din of voices I could distinctly hear Ronnie’s hoarse voice. Inside the studio I did not spare Khoza, providing evidence that Ronnie had mainly provided me with, of his central role in stoking the violence. Khoza was furious and every time there was an ad break he told me that he was going to kill me.

That threat could well have been carried out if it wasn’t for the steps that Ronnie had taken that night to protect me.

When one has gone together through experiences like this a very special bond is forged.

After 1994 Ronnie and I followed different career paths. I went to the National Assembly as an MP, and then became South Africa’s ambassador to The Netherlands. Ronnie first became a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and then returned to his great and skill and love as spokesperson and senior civil servant in the Department of Foreign Affairs (now International Relations), the Department of Home Affairs and more recently as head of communications in the office of Deputy-President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Our respective busy lives did not give us enough time to spend together, but whenever we could we did so. We both loved a good glass of whiskey, and when we did get together we reminisced about all that we went through, but always also talked about contemporary political developments in our beloved ANC. On much we agreed, but we did not always see eye to eye.

However, even when we disagreed we did so as comrades who respected each other.

Fortunately, wherever we found ourselves, we often spoke. Ronnie always started by saying, “How are you chief?” and when I answered and asked how he was he would laugh that deep-belly laugh of his and say, “We are trying chief, we are trying …”

Comrade Ronnie did far more than trying. He always gave his all, his best, and his best was great!

Ronnie was 15 years old when he was first arrested. At the age of 18 he was found guilty of so-called terrorism by an apartheid court and sentence to five years of imprisonment on Robben Island.

He was literally brought up by the ANC, and knew nothing else but the ANC. He was totally dedicated to the liberation ideals of the ANC. He cared greatly about the unity of the ANC, and especially about the ANC’s position as the leader of our South African society.

During his long career comrade Ronnie occupied influential positions, but he never abused those positions in order to promote personal or factional agendas. Until his last days he lived a life committed to the ideals and discipline of the ANC. He understood and lived the principles of ubuntu and Batho Pele.

Now at the age of 56 his spear has fallen.

The young skinny kid from Sekhukhune and Atteridgeville who, through commitment and dedication, became an icon of our struggle, is no more.

I will dearly miss Ronnie calling and asking, “Chief, how are you?”

All I – and the rest of his comrades – can do now is to remember his commitment and dedication to the unity of the ANC and the tripartite alliance.

We dare not fail him in maintaining that unity.

Carl Niehaus

Carl Niehaus is a member of the national executive committee of MKMVA and its national spokesperson. His articles can also be found on his blog, Carl’s Corner: www.carlniehaus.co.za