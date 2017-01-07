Conan’s ‘Clueless Gamer’ spinning off for standalone series

Popular Conan O’Brien talkshow segment “Clueless Gamer,” in which he and, at times, one or more celebrities, play through and relate their impressions of a big new video game, is to get its own series — but there’s a twist.

Conan O’Brien, something of a pioneer in the online space, started 2012 segment “Clueless Gamer” as a web exclusive and was valuable enough to become part of the regular TBS talk show “Conan.”

Popular episodes have featured Conan quipping to marquee releases “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Super Smash Bros.” and “The Witcher 3” alongside show producer Aaron Bleyaert, while special guests have also been involved: Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey of “Game of Thrones” played “Overwatch,” while NFL players and Super Bowl finalists Marshawn Lynch and Rob Gronkowski grappled through “Mortal Kombat X.”

The twist for the proposed “Clueless Gamer” standalone is that although O’Brien remains on board as an executive producer, The Hollywood Reporter notes that he will not present the show. Instead, a different host will be announced as development on the project continues.

As “Clueless Gamer” goes into production in February, it joins a number of other talk show spin-offs such as Jimmy Fallon’s “Lip Sync Battle,” Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Knows?” (“Big Fan” as a series,) and James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” which is heading to Apple TV.

