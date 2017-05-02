Concern over missing officer

Police Sgt Michael van der Watt returned from a night shift on Sunday morning and as usual got on his bike and went cycling at 6am.

It has been three days since he left home and his mysterious disappearance has sent Kabega Park police members on a frantic search.

His wife reported him missing on Sunday night and the search began immediately.

“At this stage information is unclear and all available information is being followed up. According to information on hand, Van der Watt, a police officer at the Motherwell cluster tactical response team, was last seen by a colleague who dropped him off at home on Sunday morning after the night shift. Neighbours claim to have seen someone leaving the house on Monday morning in cycling attire and his bicycle is missing. His cellphone and other personal items were left at home,” the police said.

The police’s K9 unit and air wing have been deployed in the area, particularly the routes normally used by cyclists such as Draaifontein, Seaview, Schoenmakerskop and Greenbushes.

In a separate incident, a case of business robbery and attempted murder has been opened following a dramatic stand-off between the police and unknown suspects who blasted open a safe at a local shop in Peddie.

Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender said two on-duty constables responded to a complaint of an “explosion” on Sunday.

“On arrival at the scene the members were confronted by armed suspects who fired several shots while moving towards an exit. The members returned fire,” Govender said.

During the shoot-out, the state vehicle was damaged.

In Qumbu, the police are searching for suspects who removed an ATM machine from a store.

The suspects were able to drive away with the ATM but later abandoned it in the veld when they could not open it.

The police said the machine was recovered with an undisclosed sum of money still inside.

“A grinder, vehicle, 15 cartridges of an AK-47 rifle and two AK-47 rifles were recovered at Qumbu Matyameni location. No arrests were made, only recoveries. One bullet narrowly missed the foot of a member and hit his boot. The suspects used explosive devices to blast open a safe.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with information on the incident is requested to contact their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

“All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous.”

SIYA MITI

provinces@thenewage.co.za