Concern over teen pregnancies

Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has called for a collective effort involving the government, community leaders, parents and the youth in the fight against teen pregnancy in the province.

He was speaking to the media after welcoming 68 babies born on New Year’s Day in hospitals around KZN.

Dhlomo once again decried the fact that among the new mothers were two 16 year olds. During his visit to Murchison Hospital, on the south coast he found a 14-year-old girl among the expectant mothers in the hospital’s gynaecology ward.

Out of 1 million babies born countrywide each year, 80000 are delivered by teen mothers who Dhlomo said by the sheer virtue of their age were neither physiologically nor psychologically ready to bear children.

“I want to emphasise the point that some of these teenage mothers can’t deliver because they are simply too young. As a result, they end up having to deliver by Caesarean section and some of them die,” he said.

He called on hospital staff not to judge young people who visit health centres for reproductive health services. The solution to curbing the rising rate of teenage pregnancy, the spread of sexual transmitted diseases and illegal abortions lies, to a considerable extent, with the establishment of youth and adolescent friendly health institutions.

“Let us not discourage teenagers who actually, probably are not really abstaining and are coming to our clinics and say: ‘I’m not abstaining any more, I have a relationship but I don’t want to fall pregnant’.

“Let’s not judge them but give them the help they need because if we don’t do that we will be partly to blame in the end,” Dhlomo said.

Meanwhile, he congratulated new mothers like Thabisile Hlatshwayo who gave birth to healthy twins Sibanesihle and Senzelwe born 15 minutes apart at Itshelejuba Hospital, in Pongola, northern KZN. Their birth signals a new beginning for the Hlatshwayo family after the 30-year old mother lost her first set of twins who were born prematurely a year ago.

“I’m very happy, from the bottom of my heart. When I lost my other babies, who were my first, it was a very difficult time. Now at home they are saying that these babies are here to wipe away the family’s tears,” she said.

NOKUTHULA NTULI

nokuthulan@thenewage.co.za