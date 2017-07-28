Concourt appeal over firearms

The South African Police Service has launched a Constitutional Court appeal against a court ruling regarding firearm license renewals.

Earlier this month, the Gauteng High Court declared Section 24 and Section 28 of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000) unconstitutional and directed Parliament to amend the Act to meet constitutional imperatives within 18 months .

According to the ruling firearm licences which had expired or were due to expire soon, will now be deemed valid until the Constitutional Court has reviewed the constitutionality of Section 24 and 28.

Today SAPS said that as a result of its Concourt application the High Court judgment is now suspended.

“Therefore the status quo is maintained pertaining to compliance with the Firearms Control Act and it is expected of firearm owners with valid firearm licences to continue with the timeous renewal of their firearm licences. The South African Police Service will retain all firearms surrendered by persons who have failed to timeously renew their firearm licences in accordance with the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No 60 of 2000),” said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Naidoo added that no prosecutions would be instituted against anyone whose firearm licence has been expired and who voluntary surrenders the firearms to the police.

-TNA Reporter