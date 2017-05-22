Conferencing prioritised

After making billions from hosting major international conferences, KwaZulu-Natal has targeted the conferencing sector as a priority for economic growth this year.

Last year, the province made about R3bn from hosting a wide range of international events, prompting Premier Willies Mchunu to applaud the provincial Tourism Authority, during his Sopa, for securing more than 50 significant events business and conferences over the past five years.

Some of the major conferences hosted in the province last year included the 2016 International HIV-Aids conference, the 5th African Internet Governance Forum, the General Assembly of the International Association for the Prevention of Blindness, and the World Hospital Congress conference.

KZN’s department of tourism spokesperson Bongani Tembe said the province was expecting more spin-offs from the sector this year.

“We have more than 10 major conferences in the pipeline this year. Most of them will be in the eThekwini region. So we are expecting to make a fortune from the conferences,” Tembe said.

The province hosted the World Economic Forum on Africa, raking in millions from delegates of more than 100 countries attending the event.

The direct impact of hosting this major event was estimated at least R64m, with a total impact of some R155m and creation of 512 jobs. Tembe said other events in the pipeline for the province included the Southern African TB Conference and Aids Conference 2017 and the Loeries Creative Week.

Combined, the events are expected to attract more than 16000 visitors.

“The direct impact of business events in KwaZulu-Natal alone for this financial year is expected to be as much as R450m with a total macro-economic impact of about R1bn,” Tembe said.

He said other tourism objectives the province has, was to surpass the number of foreign and domestic tourists that visited the province last year.

“We are hoping to have in excess of 750000 foreign tourists and more than of 12.4 million domestic tourists this year. We also intend to make R20bn, which is the amount of money we made from tourism last year.”

He said they were intensifying their digital marketing strategies to keep up with the times.

“This will be done in the form of social media campaigns, a destination mobile application, utilising virtual reality technology to allow tourists to sample the destination’s varied experiences, among others. We also want to increase in the number of international airlines that now fly directly to King Shaka International Airport. In order to sustain these direct flights, Tourism KZN has included an airline marketing programme in the APP.”

Temba said their mission was to position the province of KwaZulu-Natal as Africa’s leading tourism destination, nationally and internationally.

Lesley Tshamano

provinces@thenewage.co.za