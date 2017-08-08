Confidence motion not about Zuma but ANC led government: Mantashe

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says MP’s have a responsibility to defend the organisation.

Mantashe said this after he addressed the ANC’s parliamentary caucus on Tuesday ahead of the 8th motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

He said today’s motion was not about President Zuma, but it was rather of the ANC led government.

“This hashtag vote of no confidence is not about President Zuma. It is about the ANC. If you remove Zuma today, there will be no government tomorrow. The whole cabinet must go,” Mantashe reiterated.

He further said a conscience that was exercised under cover of darkness was not conscience but rather a false one.

On the question of whether he was in charge of the party, Mantashe said he was not in control of the party, but the organisation was in fact in control of itself.

Meanwhile, party’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the organisation did not understand the hype and anxiety over the motion, labelling it as frivolous and vexatious.

“ANC MP’s will reject this motion of no confidence because its intention is very clear. To collapse government ultimately collapse the ANC,” Kodwa said.

He further said the motion was an attempt by undemocratic means to dislodge and take over power from the governing party.

Mantashe would not be drawn on what action will the party take against ANC MP’s would vote in favour of the motion.

-TNA Reporter