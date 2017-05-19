Confusion over arrests

Three men suspected to have killed best friends Bongeka Phungula and Popi Qwabe did not appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court yesterday owing to confusion over their arrests.

Officials at the Protea Magistrate’s Court said one of the suspects was released after questioning on the day of arrest after it became clear he was not linked to the crime.

“We did not receive the docket for this case and what we know is that one suspect was released after questioning,” an official said.

On Wednesday police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the arrests of the three suspects.

“Three men suspected to have been involved in the murder cases have already been arrested and are due to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court,” Dlamini said at the time.

The two friends Phungula, 28, and Qwabe, 24, were found dead and appeared to have been raped before being killed.

Meanwhile police have previously prematurely announced a breakthrough in arresting suspects in connection with crimes and later released due to lack of evidence.

In March, police announced they had held three suspects in connection with the 15 computers stolen from the office of the chief justice in Midrand.

The two suspects Bigboy Yose and Given Msimango appeared in court but were not charged with the burglary.

Instead, their charges included possession of stolen goods, fake IDs and unlicensed firearms. The third suspect, Joshua Msimango, who had also been arrested, had his case withdrawn after the state refused to prosecute him because of lack of evidence.

In another incident in March, charges were provisionally withdrawn against two men allegedly involved in the multimillion-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist.

This was after Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35 and Khululekai Sibanda, 31, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing charges of robbery.

