Congratulations Bidvest Wits but we got 7 titles: Pitso

Pitso Mosimane reminds the new PSL Champions that Sundowns still holds more championship titles while congratulating Bidvest Wits on their first ever PSL championship victory.

“We have got to congratulate Wits they have done well and deserve the trophy, we got seven tittles. Masandawana lost the tittle race when they played to a draw against Maritzburg Utd on Wednesday,” Pitso said in a post match interview.

Meanwhile overwhelming congratulatory messages to the new PSL Champions came in from the soccer family and the public in general.

The Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Witwatersrand wrote on twitter congratulating the clever boys. @AdHabb Congrats to @BidvestWits the clever boys, on taking the league. Magnificent performance, You make us proud!

The overthrown champions Mamelodi Sundowns wrote, Congratulations @BidvestWits, well played! We will be back for our trophy next season, Promising to reclaim the PSL Championship from the 2016/2017 winners Bidvest Wits in the coming season.

The premier league sponsors wrote on twitter, @Absa The Clever Boys are the new # AbsaPrem Champions! Congratulations @ BidvestWits

While Jomo Cosmos congratulated the winners on Thursday on twitter, @Jomo_CosmosFC # Ezenkosi congratulates @ BidvestWits for winning the 2016-2017 # AbsaPremiership. Well done # CleverBoys.

The Clever Boys will play their last match of the season on Saturday May 27 at the FNB stadium against Kaizer Chiefs where they will officially be handed over the PSL Trophy.

-TNA Reporter