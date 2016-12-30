Consider the animals too

While residents prepare to celebrate the festive season with loved ones and exploding fireworks to celebrate the start of the New Year, they are urged to spare a thought for animals who are often left traumatised by the loud noise.

Barbara Patrick of SPCA Kloof and Highway has appealed to pet owners to ensure their animals are safe during this busy and stressful period.

“Take whatever precautionary measures you need to ensure your animal does not leave your property. If you are going away for the holidays leave your pets in the care of someone responsible and someone who your pets trust to ensure their well-being,” she said.

In case the pet gets away, the SPCA or local vet will be able to quickly contact the owner if it is implanted with a microchip, a permanent method of electronic identification, as collars and tags often get lost.

“By law the animal can only stay with us for seven days. If the owner does not come fetch it then we have to put it up for adoption,” Patrick said.

The eThekwini municipality has also urged residents to use fireworks responsibly and only use them in designated areas, not where they could cause damage to buildings or injure people.

“Fireworks are explosives and that makes them a danger to people and animals. That is why we recommend that people only buy them from a reputable dealer so that they don’t end up with the kind that requires professionals to handle them. Also, under no circumstances, shall a child be allowed to handle fireworks, so where there are fireworks involved, there should always be an adult,” Jeremy Russon, fire safety officer in eThekwini said.

The city’s by-law says on New Year’s Eve, fireworks are only permitted to be detonated or exploded from 11.45pm on December 31 to 12.15am of the New Year.

If fireworks are detonated out of these times and the incident is reported, metro police will attend to the complaint and warn the members of the public involved to stop. If they do not cease setting of fireworks then a summons will be written with a payable admission of guilt fine, or they will appear in court.

“No approved dealer shall sell fireworks other than in a family pack, which contains an assortment of ‘family fireworks’ in which ‘nuisance fireworks or firecrackers’ when totalled, shall not comprise more than 20% of the entire items in the package,” the by-law says.

Residents are also urged to allow fireworks to complete burning and ensure that the flame is completely doused by pouring water on it before discarding it in the bin.

NOKUTHULA NTULI