Consistency and goals missing for Amakhosi

HAVING missed out on the chance to top the PSL standings following their goalless draw with Polokwane City on Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela doubts any team will pass the 60 point mark this season.

After 10 league matches, Chiefs have 10 points and have failed to record successive victories. Komphela feels the winner of the title is likely to finish with less than 60 points due to the inconsistent form shown by all the teams.

“If you look at the log, nobody gets free points. It’s very tight and I don’t know how far it will go. Are we going to get to 60 points, which is more of your usual mark, or will we get 53, 54 like the other seasons?” Komphela said.

“It’s quite tough, it is not easy to pick up points in the PSL lately.” Chiefs would have gone to the summit of the log had they defeated Polokwane City. They had chances to do so but failed to find the back of the net.

Having travelled across the country and with their next match against Chippa United on Sunday in Port Elizabeth, Komphela is worried about the air miles his players are clocking up. Chiefs travelled to Durban at the weekend for the Telkom Knockout match against AmaZulu and went straight to Polokwane afterward. They will now travel to Port Elizabeth for the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Chippa.

“It’s hectic, I thought we would wrap up the match in time so that we could give a bit of a break for those who played,” Komphela said. “Last week we gave Bernard Parker 20 less minutes and Siphiwe Tshabalala 20 less minutes. I thought I would cut some miles today but I couldn’t. “It was also psychological today to say let’s just bring out Shabba, you know how it is, all in the mind. “But he still played something like 90 minutes, Parker the same. And you could see Joseph Malongoane as well putting a lot in his legs.

“We are just praying and our numbers are not as complimentary. We are very few, so we will have to go back recuperate and prepare for Port Elizabeth.” Komphela said they will need to work on their finishing after witnessing his side miss easy chances against Polokwane City. “We must take our chances because if we had converted the chances we had today it would have been different. “We just need to work on finishing because we had a lot of opportunities, we just need the nerves and calmness to take them.

“Play was positive, chances were created. The only thing that we need to rectify is to take the chances.”

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za