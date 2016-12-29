Construction worker has 60cm removed from scrotum

A construction worker in China has had to undergo emergency surgery after falling and landing on a pile of steel.

According to metro.co.uk one of the metal bars impaled into Wu Qiang’s scrotum and even reached his abdomen.

It is reported that Qiang’s colleagues managed to hold him steady while fire-fighters sawed off part of the 60cm (20 inch) bar,while surgeons spent an hour removing the rest of the bar.

Meanwhile Qiang is expected to make a full recovery and should be discharged within a week.

“ Qiang should make a full recovery as, amazingly, there was no damage to his vital organs,his biggest risk now is a post-operation infection, but he is expected to be discharged within a week,” metro.co.uk reported.

–TNA Reporter