Consultative conference confirmed

THE ANC has put to bed a proposal from the party’s stalwarts and veterans for convening a national consultative conference.

In an interview with The New Age yesterday, ANC deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte said that Monday’s meeting between the party’s national working committee and the veterans, accompanied by a group of former MK combatants, resolved that an upcoming national consultative conference punted by the stalwarts would not receive separate status to the ANC’s national policy conference in June.

She said that while two days would be added to the policy conference for the stalwarts to raise their concerns about the state of the ANC, it would not “necessarily be called a national consultative conference”.

“The NEC made a decision to add an extra two days to the policy conference back to back. So the first two days will address issues that are of concern to them. “We also agreed to set up a task team where we’ll sit down and look at who’s going to be invited to the discussions. We’ll be meeting this week and early next week.”

Duarte’s comments come against the background of months of back and forth meetings between the ANC and the stalwarts. The stalwarts previously rejected an ANC proposal to incorporate a punted national consultative conference into the party’s policy conference. The stalwarts argued that “de-linking” a national consultative conference from the ANC’s policy conference would assist the ANC in conducting a thorough analysis of its challenges.

Spokesperson for the stalwarts and veterans Murphy Morobe said that although the veterans accepted the outcome of the meeting, they agreed to disagree with the ANC on a national consultative conference receiving a separate status to the party’s policy conference.

“Thinking politically is an organisational process, it would have been better for there to have been a time lapse between the two so that the decision taken at the consultative conference could be factored into the policy conference.

“But the ANC NEC was reluctant to have a big gap between the conferences due to costs. We have a technical issue but it’s not necessarily the end of the process.” Morobe said that while representatives from the veterans would report back to the structure, a delegation would represent the group at a preparatory meeting with the ANC.

“We’ll take it back for a report and we’ll be putting together a delegation for the preparatory committee. This committee will deal with the agenda (discussions at policy conference) and who’s going to participate,” he said.

bonolos@thenewage.co.za

-Bonolo Selebano