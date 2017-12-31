Controversial penalty earns West Brom draw with Arsenal

Arsenal were denied victory on their manager Arsene Wenger’s big day as West Bromwich Albion snatched a dramatic late point in a 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday.

In Wenger’s record 811th game in charge, Alexis Sanchez’s 83rd-minute free kick, deflected home by James McClean, seemed to have secured an Arsenal win.

But Calum Chambers was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area and Jay Rodriguez converted an 89th-minute spot-kick to help his side climb off the bottom of the table.

The Arsenal players were furious with the decision and Wenger was spoken to by referee Mike Dean but his team did climb above Tottenham Hotspur into fifth place in the table.

-Reuters