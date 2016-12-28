Convicted murderer and rapist Ananias Mathe dies

Convicted murderer and rapist Ananias Mathe died in King Edward VIII Hospital, Durban on Tuesday.

RIP to the G.O.A.T #AnaniasMathe 2016 aint playing no games — Wonder B (@ntombela88) December 28, 2016

According to reports Mathe, the Mozambican National suffered from a digestive issues for over three months.

A month ago Mathe was taken to hospital because he was not feeling well, and it is also reported that he went twice in one of the week.

2016 is leaving no prisoners! Ananias Mathe has passed on. — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 28, 2016

He first got notorious for breaking away from the most secure prison in the Country C-Max prison in Tshwane.

Ananias Mathe ain’t got nothing on that lizard. https://t.co/B9xcNVCT7o — Mabushi Mawela (@Mr_Mawela) November 8, 2016

#MomentsThatMade2016 Ananias Mathe trying to escape from the Maximum Prison once more 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 0 5 6~Parys ® (@uThami_SA) November 28, 2016

At the time of the escape it was believed that he used petroleum jelly which he spread on his body so as to enable him to go through still bars on his prison cell which was 20cm by 60.

He also managed to escape Johannesburg Central police station’s high-risk detention facility in 2005. \

Earlier this year, Mathe tried to break out of the Ebongweni C-Max Prison near Kokstad for the second time. It is understood that Mathe managed to saw bars in his cell and break a window before being apprehended.

-TNA Reporter