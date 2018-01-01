Cop fatally shoots man in Braamfontein

A Gauteng police officer allegedly fatally shot a man in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Police were reportedly responding to a case where the deceased was stabbing another person when he turned the knife on the officer.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said the officer acted in self-defence, a statement supported by the victim’s colleague who witnessed the incident.

“The police officers saw two men who were fighting and when they approached them, one was already stabbed and when they were asked what was going on, one of the men who had a knife with him turned to the police officers and that is when the police shot towards him and he died on the scene,” Makhubela said.

He said the other man that was stabbed was taken to hospital.

“A case of attempted murder and inquest has been opened and we are going to investigate the circumcises of the incident.”

