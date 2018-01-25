Cop launch manhunt after teen stabbed in KwaMhlanga

Mpumalanga police are looking for the father of a suspect who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old high school pupil from KwaMhlanga on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the father of the suspect went missing after he promised to help officials to find his son.

“We are still on a manhunt for the suspect. We are also looking for the suspect’s father after he also went missing in action. We have just discussed with the branch commander to make available a recent photo of the suspect,” Bhembe said.

On Wednesday, two pupils reportedly engaged in a fight, resulting in one being fatally stabbed.

The suspect has since fled and the police are still searching for him.

