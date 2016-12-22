Copper thieves arrested

TWO suspected copper thieves may spend Christmas in prison following their arrest last week near Tembisa in Johannesburg’s East Rand. The two were apprehended when they and another suspect illegally entered Eskom’s Claystep substation and took rolls of copper cable which were found in their possession at the time of their arrest. After they broke in a security sensor picked up unauthorised human movement in the substation, which triggered an alarm.

The response team immediately reacted and found the three suspects in the substation. Two suspects were apprehended on site and handed over to the Tembisa SAPS while their accomplice managed to escape arrest.

Police are on the lookout for this suspect. Eskom has recorded an increasing number of cases involving cable theft in the past few weeks. Cable theft is a major cause of power supply disruptions.

Vandalism and theft at power stations, substations and mini substations is particularly problematic as it can leave large sections of affected communities without power for extended periods of time.

Earlier this year, the Criminal Matters Amendment Act created harsher sentencing and bail conditions for damaging service infrastructure. The law also provided for new offences, such as damaging infrastructure so that the provision of essential services is disrupted.

The new law has also made provision for people to be charged with tampering with basic service infrastructure. Communities have been encouraged to take a stand against cable and electricity theft by reporting perpetrators.

-TNA Reporter