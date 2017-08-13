Cops mourn death of colleagues

The Eastern Cape police fraternity is mourning the loss of two of its dedicated members: Sgt Linda Mzuko who was gunned down in his home and police dog Kojak, who was put down at the weekend after battling a brain tumour for months.

Mzuko, 43, was found by his wife with several bullet wounds to his neck and body.

She arrived at their home in Wells Estate, Port Elizabeth, about 6.30pm on Saturday night and found the front door open. Upon entering the house, she discovered her husband’s body.

His firearm was missing and was suspected to be stolen by his killers.

Both cluster commanders of Motherwell and Mount Road, Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie and Maj-Gen Funeka Siganga have expressed their condolences to the Mzuko family and said the killers of police members would face the full might of the law.

Kojak, who during his career successfully conducted 665 search-and-rescue operations and discovered 275 bodies, has been described as a veteran by the police.

One of his missions was the search for missing teacher Jayde Panayiotou who was found murdered in a veld in 2015.

Her husband, Christopher Panayiotou, was subsequently charged with her murder.

Kojak was so good at his job that he was even used in police operations outside of South Africa, with one of his most daring rescues being a 2km climb down a mine shaft at the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine, 55km south of Lake Victoria in Tanzania, in 2013.

“In May, Kojak was forced to take retirement after an x-ray showed he had a 3cm brain tumour. “He dangled 30m below a helicopter, traversed a gold mine, trekked across treacherous mountains, rescued five people and recovered bodies,” the police said.

Kojak’s career also included finding missing hikers who were lost on mountains, locating hard-to-reach aircraft crash sites, climbing into gorges and finding missing people who had drowned in rivers or dams.

His handler, WO Etienne Gerber, had worked with Kojak for eight years and when the dog was diagnosed with the tumour, he looked after him until his death.

“It is like losing a child. There are just no words that one can say.

“We are all shattered and have lost a member of our family,” he said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said that Gerber had woken up at about 2am yesterday when he heard a commotion.

“He noticed Kojak lying half inside his kennel. Seeing that something was wrong, Gerber stayed with him. During the course of the morning, Kojak lost consciousness and was taken to the Walmer vet,” Naidu said.

“There was nothing that could be done to save him and he was put to sleep.”

In a few daring operations, Kojak dangled 30m underneath a helicopter while being airlifted to some of the province’s most dangerous and treacherous mountain ranges.

