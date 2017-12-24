Cops search for suspects in hijack, murder case

The police in Limpopo have appealed to members of the community to help find the hijackers and killers of a 68-year-old man.

Johannes Mathipa’s body was found with two gunshot wounds on Saturday a few metres away from where his hijacked Toyota Hilux was recovered.

Mathipa was hijacked while travelling with an unknown woman on Friday in the Bismark village near Lenyenye, outside Tzaneen, where the police believe they were kidnapped.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the whereabouts of the woman are still unknown.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the whereabouts of the woman or has a missing woman from the family, or has information on the suspects involved in this matter may contact Lieutenant-Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181,” Ngoepe said.

“They can also call Crime Stop on 0860010111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or contact their nearest police station.”

-TNA Reporter