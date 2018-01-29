Cops seize firearm, drugs in Bishop Lavis

THE SAPS confiscated a firearm and drugs in Bishop Lavis in an effort to rid the community of criminal activities. Police received a tip-off from members of the community which led to the arrest of a suspect and seizure of the illegal firearm and drugs last week. Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said: “This weekend, police attached to the stabilisation unit were participating in endeavours to rid the community of illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs.’’

The members followed up on information they received about a suspect who was in possession of a firearm without a licence at an address in Bishop Lavis. Upon their arrival at the address, they arrested the suspect who was found with a 9mm pistol with one live round of ammunition, dagga and tik.

The suspect was promptly arrested and the firearm and drugs were confiscated. Rwexana lauded the community for working together with the police. “The suspect will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court soon. “The provincial commissioner, LtGen Khombinkosi Jula, commended the members of SAPS as each firearm that is off our streets saves lives,” Rwexana said.

-NADINE FORD-KRITZINGER