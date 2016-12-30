Cops track down ‘lost’ sheep

As some farmers took some time off over the Christmas holidays, criminals made attempts to steal their livestock.

Police have reported that more than 200 sheep that were stolen in the past week have been returned to their owners, thanks to visibility and relationships with police.

Police reported that they managed to recover 80 sheep that were stolen from the Spitskop Trust Farm in the Thaba Nchu cluster this week while they recovered 129 sheep in the Fouriesburg area just before Christmas.

The 229 sheep are valued at R247 800. On Tuesday evening about 7pm police received an alert that 80 sheep were allegedly stolen from different livestock owners around Spitskop.

WO Tshediso Maseme and Const Keorapetse Moholo were on patrol near the Verkeerdevlei gravel road when they received a stock theft complaint.

The officers responded swiftly and started looking for the stolen sheep. About 9pm on the same evening they spotted the stolen sheep abandoned at Houtnek Trust Farm.

No suspects were arrested, police reported, and the recovered sheep were taken back to their lawful owners.

One of the livestock owners, Morakile Kgompiri, 47, said he was grateful that the police had traced and recovered his stolen sheep.

Police also reported that a network between Fouriesburg stock theft and endangered species unit and their Lesotho counterparts has led to the recovery of 149 sheep suspected to have been stolen in the neighbouring regions.

Police spokesperson Capt Zweli Mohobeleli said members of the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, and Lesotho Mounted Police Service shared information about stock which was to be transported to an auction in Bethlehem.

“A sting operation was set up near the Caledon River in Fouriesburg where a truck and two vehicles with a total of 149 sheep were stopped.

“Eight male Lesotho nationals aged between 28 and 43 were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property,” Mohobeleli said.

Free State police provincial commissioner Lt Gen Lebeoana Tsumane applauded the officers who were involved in recovering the stolen sheep.

He further advised livestock owners to keep their livestock in locked kraals during the night.

KAMOGELO SEEKOEI