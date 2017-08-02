Cops who stood by idly during assault probed

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are investigating a video of its members who are seen standing by and watching a man being assaulted at a prominent Gauteng mall.

These members appeared on a video standing by idly and watching what appeared to be a taxi driver being assaulted by a group of other taxi drivers.

SAPS said they will charged the police officers if they are found to have failed to intervene in the fight.

“If it is found that the members indeed failed to act as required in terms of the South African Police Service Act, our Constitution and the SAPS regulations, decisive action will be taken,” SAPS said in a statement.

Uber driver was assaulted by the metered taxi today in mall of Africa infront of police. pic.twitter.com/RQQtkDDap3 — Steve Lestsoalo (@lestsoalo) July 31, 2017

Saps said they have managed to identify at least one person who is in the video during the fight. This member could well face disciplinary action and depending on the outcome of the investigation, criminal charges could ensue.

Efforts are also being made to establish if other members, not visible on the video footage, were at the scene.