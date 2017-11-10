Correctional services probe inmate flaunting cash on social media

Department of Correctional Services is currently investigating a Pretoria inmate after a video of him flaunting money emerged on social media.

In the video, the inmate can be seen counting money inside a prison cell, saying he has R2700.

He is also heard saying, ‘nna ke ja nyogo, ake dlale’ which means ‘I have money, I am not playing’.

“The department has noted the video footage circulating on social media showing an offender counting money in a cell,” Correctional Services spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane said.

Morwane added that the inmate was identified and had been removed from a communal cell to a single cell while investigations continue.

