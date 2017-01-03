Cosas in cheat results call

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) in the province has threatened to stage a protest if the Grade 12 examination results of some pupils in Giyani, who are suspected of cheating on the maths paper 1, are not released tomorrow.

Umalusi has confirmed the results of about 100 pupils in Giyani would be withheld pending the finalisation of investigations into the cheating saga.

Cosas deputy provincial chairperson Michael Malatji said the affected pupils committed no crime and should therefore not be unfairly punished.

“There are invigilators who take care of examination. Pupils were well prepared for the examinations and they wrote well.

“Why now should they be punished for something that should have been prevented by the department? We are unwavering in our resolve to stage a serious protest if those results are not released,” Malatji said.

Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the officials would respect Umalusi’s decision not to release the results pending the finalisation of investigations.

“Staging protests at the release of examination results ceremony will be like barking up the wrong tree. The department will wait for all investigations, especially from Umalusi to be finalised before releasing all the results,” Mhlanga said.

Meanwhile, former public school teacher Tinyiko Khosa, 52, who was arrested for allegedly leaking the paper to pupils will again appear in court on January 30.

Khosa who allegedly owns a private college handed himself over to police on November 19 and has since been released on R4000 bail.

The Hawks have now started investigations to find out if money changed hands during the paper leak and also to identify and arrest all those involved in the matter.

According to sources, unusual excitement displayed by a group of pupils at Giyani High School after writing the mathematics paper 1 made invigilators suspicious,

It has since been discovered that the leaked paper, which was not in the same format as the final examination one, was shared among pupils via Whatsapp.

The Limpopo Grade 12 results will be released in Polokwane tomorrow.

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za