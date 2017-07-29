Cosatu condemns Orania’s plans for e-currency

The COSATU in the Northern Cape is angered by the intensifying racism in Orania that seeks to undermine the democratically elected government, the union federation said in a statement. The behaviour of the people of Orania has continued to prove to all of us that those whites never accepted the government of the day.

“Their portrayal of Orania as a country instead of a town in South Africa and their resistance to be incorporated to Thembelihle Municipality is a clear indication that the residents of Orania do not belong to this beautiful province, let alone the country.”

It said the same people use South Africa’s infrastructure to transport their farm produce and goods and families but want to formalise the Ora as a currency is a slap in the face of our Government and cannot be left without comment.

“We are of the firm view that the time is now for Government to act with agility against this behaviour, and ensure that these untransformed Afrikaaner off-springs are incorporated into our society and abide by the laws of the Country. Let government show us that the laws governing South African citizens apply to the residents of Orania as well.

