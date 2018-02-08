Cosatu unhappy with appointment of Investec joint CEOs

Cosatu has condemned Investec’s decision to appoint joint CEOs saying it is racially loaded and goes against the spirit and objectives of affirmative action, which is to affirm black people as equal to white people.

Cosatu was responding to the appointment of Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit as joint CEOs of the bank with effect from October 1.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said they see the tendency to appoint joint CEOs by corporate South Africa as racist and disrespecting to black executives.

“We find this practice blatantly racist because it based on the assumption that black people can never be trusted to run companies without white tutelage.

“If the previous CEO was running Investec alone, why is it a problem then for a black person to do the same without white supervision,” Pamla said.

He said the practice is becoming more prevalent and must be challenged. As Cosatu, they want the Human Rights Commission to look into it because it violates the right to equality and dignity of black people.

“It is for this reason that we want real transformation that will allow black people to stand on their own and not be arrogantly treated like second-grade leaders, despite their educational qualifications and experience.

“Fani Titi holds a B.Sc. degree with Honours and a Masters degree in Mathematics from the University of California at Berkeley and an MBA from Wits Business School has extensive business experience including in Investec,” Pamla said.

He said as Cosatu, they do not celebrate Titi’s appointment despite it being good for his personal achievements.

-TNA Reporter