Council vows to fight crime

The executive council in the province has vowed to clamp down on drug-related crimes, following a case of cannibalism related to the murder of a four-year-old in Port St Johns.

The provincial cabinet expressed shock at the incident in which four-year-old Kamvelihle Ngala from KwaNtsila village near Port St Johns, was allegedly killed and cannibalised at the hands of a relative.

While investigations into the murder are ongoing, preliminary indications point to the abuse of drugs by the 30-year-old alleged perpetrator, a former offender who previously served time in prison for murder and was out on parole at the time the crime was committed.

The suspect will be appearing in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court today, where the state will oppose bail.

Premier Phumulo Masualle has bemoaned the high incidents of crime and substance abuse among the youth in particular.

“We must as the government hasten to deal with some of the underlying causes behind crime in our province,” Masualle said.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of cocaine with the street value of about R100000.

Mount Road police were patrolling in Newton Park when they noticed a man running towards Westview Road. They stopped the man and questioned him.

“On searching him, the officers found a sealed cereal box in his back pack however, suspicions arose after shaking the box, the weight did not appear to be correct.

“The box was opened and inside they found 12 headache powder boxes, each containing 38 sachets of cocaine.

“The K9 narcotics dog, Charlie, also reacted positively to the contents. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs,” police said. “Drugs and substance abuse contributes largely to the commission of various crimes, including serious and violent crimes, therefore we will intensify our efforts in ensuring that drug pedlars don’t make our areas a haven for their illegal trade,” acting cluster commander for Mount Road cluster, Brig Keith Meyer said. The cabinet also paid its respects to former Azanian People’s Liberation Army commander Tata Nkululeko Jako, who died in the UK while in exile.

His remains were repatriated to East London, following a lengthy process of DNA verification to authenticate the identity of his remains through a process led by the National Prosecutions Authority. Ten bodies of former freedom fighters have so far been repatriated to the Eastern Cape since the start of the process in 2013.

