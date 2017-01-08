Court case for alleged rapist, killer

A 36-year-old man alleged to have raped and killed a 26-year-old woman last week is expected to appear in the Tsheseng Magistrate’s Court today.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mmako Mophiring, said the man was arrested by the Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) on Friday.

“The woman’s body was found inside an abandoned house at Sedibeng section in Tseseng village. She was naked,” Mophiring said.

“She had multiple stab wounds to her head and it was later established that she was a visitor to the area. She came from Mafahlaneng near Tweeling.”

He said that the woman was found last week Tuesday about 6pm by a young man who was seeking shelter as it was raining.

“He probably went to the abandoned house and unfortunately came across the body of a woman on the door.

“He rushed to a nearby house of a chief to report the finding and they both went to the police station to report the matter,” Mophiring said.

He said the police found the body in a state of decomposition. The woman had been reported missing since January 1.

Mophiring said it is not yet known whether the woman was visiting the suspect or not and the investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man from Lusaka in Qwaqwa is also expected to appear in the Mmakwane Magistrate’s Court today.

Mophiring said the man was arrested for the rape of an 18-year-old girl at a house in Lusaka.

He said the victim was with her siblings when they met a man they knew who was with his friend minutes before the rape in the street.

“It is alleged that the friend of a known man forcefully took the victim to a certain house where he raped her,” Mophiring said.

BECKER SEMELA AND TEBOHO MOLOI

