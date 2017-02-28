CPS the inevitable choice for Sassa

SOCIAL Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is to be called to appear before the standing committee on public accounts as soon as possible to give a full account of the debacle around the payment of social grants.

At the same time, she and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which is due to start negotiations with Cash Payment Services (CPS) today, were put on warning that Scopa would be carefully watching them.

At the briefing MPs were adamant that Sassa was 100% responsible for the crisis. Dlamini did not appear before the committee as part of a Sassa delegation yesterday. The agency’s CEO, Thokozani Magwaza, was also absent, apparently because he was unwell. MPs were questioning whether the briefing should continue in the absence of Dlamini, adding that there were questions that only she and Magwaza could answer. In the end the meeting continued.

There were calls from members of Parliament for the institution to order an investigation into Sassa. The present contract with CPS to pay social grants to 17 million South Africans expires on March 31. Today’s negotiations are meant to ensure social benefits will be paid on April 1. Sassa said it had a backup plan in the eventuality of negotiations failing. Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said it was quite worrying that in the midst of negotiations that were so critical the CEO was sick.

“For me that is the first concern. Let me say to you DG (Zane Dangor) this CPS thing is a ruse. We are all clever. We all went to school. This is a ruse that we are being given here, a clearly laid out plan to create an emergency and put a gun to everybody’s head in South Africa. Why?” Godi said. Referring to suggestions that a new contract with CPS would extend beyond 12 months, Godi warned Sassa that the negotiation would have to result in something amenable.

“I don’t think we can stomach anything that will be more than 12 months.” He was also eager to have Dlamini appear before Scopa. “I think we can look to making time to getting the minister soonest. I don’t think Sassa and the department have been fair to Parliament and the public.”

He was annoyed by Dlamini’s absence, adding that his Parliamentary office had received a letter from her on Monday. “I got a letter at about 4pm from the minister about today’s meeting. The minister did not say she was not going to be here.

“When you see the CEO and the minister are not here, what message does it send? Let’s have the political session and we can then write to Parliament with a definitive position. The message is we are not happy with our engagement.” Dangor said that for many, CPS was not the preferred option or even the obvious option.

“In the end we had to go to CPS. We had to come to that decision based on the emergency issue. We’ve come to a situation where we are going with CPS precisely to avoid a crisis.” On today’s negotiations, he said Dlamini had stated very clearly “based on a letter written to her by the minister of finance whatever happens can only happen within the confines of the existing budget.

That’s an important guideline to be emphasised. Whatever the negotiating team agrees with CPS there must be safeguards around deductions.”

news@thenewage.co.za

-Dennis Cruywagen