CR to report back on JZ

In an attempt to allay speculation and anxiety gripping the country, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement yesterday, saying both he and President Jacob Zuma “are aware that people want and deserve closure”.

This comes as Ramaphosa and Zuma were locked in discussions relating to transition on Tuesday.

After the discussions, which were described by the ANC as “fruitful and constructive”, Ramaphosa said: “There has been a lot of speculation and anxiety about the position of Zuma as the head of state and the government of our country. The discussions were on the transition and matters in the interests of the country and its people.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane had on Tuesday said the country should not be held to ransom in relation to Zuma’s recall.

“Despite all party politics and an opposition motion on the table, let’s not be held to ransom, let’s recall Parliament and urgently vote to remove Zuma.

“This way we can as a nation move on from this moment. Let the people lead,” Maimane said.

Ramaphosa said based on the progress made in the discussions, he and Zuma would report back to the ANC and the country in the coming days.

“I am aware that the uncertainty surrounding the position of the head of state and the government is a cause for concern among many South Africans. This is understandable.

“We will be able to communicate further on Zuma’s position as president of the republic, once we have finalised all pertinent matters,” Ramaphosa said.

On Tuesday, the media were made to work hard to keep up with the political news events breaking one after the other. With the state of the nation address being postponed, the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting which was going to discuss Zuma’s future was also postponed and then the South African Communist Party issued a statement that Zuma was preparing to fire his deputy, Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said Zuma’s matter would be concluded “without discord or division”.

Refilwe Magashule

