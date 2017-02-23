Cracking down on illegal waste transporters

THE Nelson Mandela Bay municipality says its crackdown on waste transporters involved in illegal dumping will stretch across every area within its turf.

The municipality’s waste management enforcement officers are closely monitoring municipal tip sites and transfer stations to ensure there is no illegal dumping.

Deputy executive mayor Mongameli Bobani, warned those dumping waste in places they were not supposed to that should they be caught, they would be fined. He issued the warning following a successful operation by the waste management sub-directorate’s enforcement officers at the Walmer Arlington tip site on Tuesday.

During the operation, more than 30 waste transporters were stopped and fined for contravening different waste transportation by-laws.

Fines totalling more than R30000 were issued. The municipality says the operation was mainly focused on educating operators transporting waste on the dangers of transgressing municipal by-laws governing waste transporting.

“Notable municipal by-laws broken by the waste transporters included failing to ensure that the transporter was of a type and design approved by the municipality, failure to remove or convey waste in a manner that would prevent nuisances or dangers such as the contents or materials dropping from the vehicle and failure to maintain the vehicle in a clean, sanitary and roadworthy condition,” the municipality said.

Bobani said the time for local waste transport operators doing as they pleased was over. “We will no longer tolerate lawlessness within waste management. Stakeholders have to work with us to bring controls for the benefit of the residents of this city.

“If we fail to enforce our waste management by-laws properly, it will actually mean we are not doing justice to our transfer stations and tip sites and that we will continue to spend money that goes to waste.

“The operators must register themselves, so that guidelines, rules and regulations can be explained to them.

The expectation is that they will adhere to these,” the deouty mayor said.

LONDEKA DLAMINI