Cramped fixtures don’t faze Downs

Following a few weeks of rest to recover from 18 months of non-stop football, Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in a schedule that demands they play five games in 14 days.

The defending Absa Premiership champions will continue playing catch up with a clash away to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday before hosting Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Fixtures against Chippa United away, TP Mazembe in the CAF Super Cup at home and Platinum Stars away will also take place. In between, Sundowns will have to play Tzaneen-based riveni United in the Nedbank Cup.

The break may have helped Sundowns, despite losing Keagan Dolly to French Ligue 1 outfit Montepellier, but midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi knows the cramped fixture schedule will demand a lot of the CAF champions. Vilakazi, who is slowly finding his feet at Sundowns, said the players were more than capable of handling the fixture congestion.

“It will be a busy period but we have a good squad. There are a lot of quality players in our team. We will be able to handle it. Of course the amount of matches to be played is interesting for us. We will have to work very hard,” Vilakazi said. The fixtures coming thick and fast have not killed Sundowns’ hunger to win everything if Vilakazi’s words are anything to go by.

The former PSL Footballer of the Season said the Brazilians wanted to win against little known Mariveni United and go on to lift the Nedbank Cup. “It is an interesting draw. We are looking forward to it. We don’t know the team but we will get information about them.

The important thing for us is to play well and win the cup. It will not be easy. There are no easy games, but we will prepare and play to win. “I don’t think a 24-0 that happened against Powerlines will repeat. Everyone has improved, everyone wants to face us, so we have to be motivated. We need to win the Nedbank Cup,” the talented Bafana Bafana star said.

Pitso Mosimane’s African champions are ninth on the league table with 19 points from nine matches. They trail table toppers SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, who are both on 25 points by six points.

-Mmasekepe Matsebane|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za