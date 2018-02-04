Creators of ‘Inxeba’ say film will continue playing in cinemas

Creators of controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) have vowed to continue showing it despite protests against it by traditional leaders and members of the public.

“Inxeba will continue playing in cinemas despite disruptions at some sites. It’s on at Ster-Kinekor, Nu Metro and other independent cinemas. Check your local cinema’s website for more info #InxebaWillRise.” a tweet from the movie’s official Twitter account said.

The film has been met with mixed reaction, leading to other cinemas suspending its screening, including Nu Metro in Canal Walk, Cape Town.

“In the interests of the safety of our customers and staff, following threats of violence and damage to property, Nu Metro Canal Walk will not be screening #Inxeba,” the movies house said on Twitter.

While we respect those who choose not to watch the film, it is unacceptable that people’s lives are being threatened. We urge the parties leading these protests to take responsibility for their representatives and put an end to this violence. #Inxeba pic.twitter.com/FsgTyLUiRz — Inxeba (The Wound) (@TheWound_SAfilm) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Hemingways Mall in Port Elizabeth has also suspended the screening of the movie following protests.

“Dear Shopper. We have just received word from Tsogo Sun that the movie Inxeba – The Wound showing has been suspended and will not be running today as previously advertised. Kind regards, Centre Management,” a tweet said.

The movie, which has won more than 15 international awards, tells the story of a young gay man who joins a group of other men to be a traditional surgeon in the initiation process in the Eastern Cape.

Following public outcry about the movie, the CRL Rights Commission has met with the Films and Publications Board as well as representatives of the National Film and Video Foundation to address concerns and complaints raised by a number of organisations about some sections contained in the movie.

A number of people who have watched the movie, however, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the condemnation of the film.

The movie honestly doesn’t show much about the actual initiation besides the stuff we all already know. It doesn’t explain the cultural details around it or even the background to it. — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) February 3, 2018

As a gay Xhosa man, who did go through the initiation process. I’ve always felt that there’s a lot of homophobia in our culture – it’s seen a normal thing. #Inxeba is a story that deserved to be told. — Bantsundu Ncapha (@bantsunduncapha) February 4, 2018

A post by my beloved friend @MsFanella ,this is and many other stories like it must and shall be told ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JDpS5xBVRf — Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) February 4, 2018

I am Xhosa man who is proud of his culture, & have noted the outrage against #Inxeba. I wish the same outrage by my fellow Xhosa brothers gainst:

1. Women Abuse

2. Poor matric results in EC

3. Deaths of initiates

4. Landlessnes and poverty

5. Underdevelopment in the EC — Dr.Ndiviwe Mphothulo (@Nmphothulo) February 3, 2018

